The following activities took place on Aug. 10 through history.

1776: London learns of American independence.

1793: Lourve Museum opens.

1846: Smithsonian Institute created.

1945: Japan agrees to unconditional surrender.

1977: Son of Sam killer arrested.

1981: Pete Rose sets hit record.

1984: First PG-13 movie released.

