POTEAU – Ronald Jeral Howe, 66, of Poteau passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas, and was born Sept. 8, 1954 in Tulsa to Robert “Bob” Jeral and Martha Louise (Daniels) Howe.

Services are 2 p.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church in Poteau with Phil McGehee officiating. Burial will be 1 p.m. Friday at Underwood Cemetery in Yale.

