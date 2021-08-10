Scoreboard for Aug. 9

LeFlore County sports scoreboard for 8-9-2021

Softball

Heavener 5, Atoka 2

Keota 13, Arkoma 0

Cameron 14, Gans 1

Howe 8, Sallisaw 0

Howe 10, LeFlore 0

Panama 10, Poteau 6

Pocola 9, Chouteau 0

Pocola 14, Chouteau 1

Central 20, Talihina 1

Wister 8, Roland 0

Baseball

Wister 5, Red Oak 4

Howe 7, Cameron 1

