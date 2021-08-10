Panama outscores Poteau

PANAMA – Panama opened with a 10-6 win over Poteau in fast-pitch softball Monday.

Panama hosts Colcord Tuesday. Poteau hosts Idabel in a doubleheader, also Tuesday.

Kelcee Ward was 2-4 with two RBI and a run for Panama, Krista Dotson went 2-3 with three RBI and a run.

Annika Dill was 2-4 with a double, along with a RBI and a run, Kennedy Cox doubled and was 1-3 with two RBI, and Emery Lomon doubled and went 1-4 with a run.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter



