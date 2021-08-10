County calendar of events 8-10-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email [email protected].

Tuesday

Lunch at the Museum at Hotel Lowry to benefit LeFlore County Museum.

High school softball: Coalgate at Heavener; Arkoma, Porum at Cameron; LeFlore at Whitesboro; Idabel at Poteau; Roland at Spiro; Buffalo Valley/ Keota at Talihina

High school baseball: Whitesboro at New Lima; Asher at LeFlore

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

Heavener School open house 4-6 p.m.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter



