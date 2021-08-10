By CRAIG HALL

This is the Heavener Ledger/LCJ news update/blog for today.

Today is Aug. 10, 2021, the 222nd day of 2021. There are 143 days left in the year.

Please share this with others if you enjoy it. If you don’t like it, let us know how to make it better.



New federal funds for COVID-related relief efforts were discussed Monday at the weekly LeFlore County Commission meeting.

Commissioners met with Poteau Mayor Scotty White and Nick Wann of Wells, Wann and Co. regarding how the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds may be used when they become available

Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant and in awareness of public health, the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) has announced the cancelation of large gatherings and events, including the 2021 Labor Day Festival, due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the area.

LeFlore County sports scoreboard for 8-9-2021

Softball

Heavener 5, Atoka 2; Keota 13, Arkoma 0; Cameron 14, Gans 1; Howe 8, Sallisaw 0; Howe 10, LeFlore 0; Panama 10, Poteau 6; Pocola 9, Chouteau 0; Pocola 14, Chouteau 1; , Central 20, Talihina 1; Wister 8, Roland 0; and Roland 11, Spiro 1.

In fall baseball Wister 5, Red Oak 4; and Howe 7, Cameron 1.

Carl Albert State College hired Justin “Jet” Taylor to the wrestling coaching staff. Taylor will serve as the assistant wrestling coach.

On the county calendar of events the Lunch at the Museum at Hotel Lowry to benefit LeFlore County Museum is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In high school softball: Coalgate at Heavener; Arkoma, Porum at Cameron; LeFlore at Whitesboro; Idabel at Poteau; Roland at Spiro; Buffalo Valley/ Keota at Talihina.

In high school baseball: Whitesboro at New Lima; Asher at LeFlore

Also, the Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC and Heavener School has an open house from 4-6 p.m.

Ronald Jeral Howe, 66, of Poteau passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas, and was born Sept. 8, 1954 in Tulsa to Robert “Bob” Jeral and Martha Louise (Daniels) Howe.

Services are 2 p.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church in Poteau with Phil McGehee officiating. Burial will be 1 p.m. Friday at Underwood Cemetery in Yale.

Marcia Lee Lowe, 81, of Poteau passed away Aug. 9, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and was born June 11, 1940 in Winchester, Indiana to Arthur Lee & Hattie Mae (Baker) Townsend.

Services are 10 a.m. Friday at Victory Worship Centerin Spiro with Bryan Fouts officiating. Interment will be at Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister.

The following events took place on Aug. 10 through history.

1776: London learns of American independence.

1793: Lourve Museum opens.

1846: Smithsonian Institute created.

1945: Japan agrees to unconditional surrender.

1977: Son of Sam killer arrested.

1981: Pete Rose sets hit record.

1984: First PG-13 movie released.

To sponsor this date in history for only $1 a day, email [email protected]

In today’s top stories, the infrastructure bill is moving closer to approval.

The Senate unveiled a $3.5 trillion bill for climate control.

U.N scientist warns of worsening global warming.

Aircraft help fight wildfire.

An Oklahoma City teen and grandmother were shot dead.

In minor league baseball action, Oklahoma City lost at Albuquerque, 11-6, and Tulsa was off..

If you come across a cool link or video, email it to me [email protected] If you or your business want to sponsor our weather, calendar, blast from the past or this date in history, it is only $1 a day for each category. Email me if you want to get started. The first week is a free trial.

As I try to mention frequently, the Ledger/LCJ needs more subscribers. We are shooting for a minimum of 1,000 for either our newsletter www.heavenerledger.substack.com or our e-edition at www.ledgerlcj.com. Cost is less than a meal at any restaurant. Your support of a locally owned and operated business is important and appreciated. Any questions, email [email protected].

Thank you.