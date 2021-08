Events that happened Aug. 9 through history.

1854: Henry David Thoreau’s “Walden” is published.

1936: Jesse Owens wins fourth gold medal in Berlin Olympics.

1945: Atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki.

1969: Charles Manson cult kills five.

1974: Gerald Ford takes over presidency.

