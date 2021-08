POTEAU – Marcia Lee Lowe, 81, of Poteau passed away Aug. 9, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and was born June 11, 1940 in Winchester, Indiana to Arthur Lee & Hattie Mae (Baker) Townsend.

Services are 10 a.m. Friday at Victory Worship Centerin Spiro with Bryan Fouts officiating. Interment will be at Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister.

