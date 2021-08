Temperatures remain hot as we head back into the work week in LeFlore County Monday.

The high will be 93 degrees, with a low of 79 degrees. There is a slight chance of rain.

Sunrise is at 6:34 a.m. Sunset is at 8:12 p.m.

Sunday’s high was 93, with a low of 73.

