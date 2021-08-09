County calendar 8-9-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email [email protected].

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Funeral service for James Harris

Funeral service for Leta Morton

High school softball Heavener at Atoka; Cameron at Gans; LeFlore/Sallisaw at Howe; Spiro at Roland; Talihina at Central Sallisaw

High school baseball: Cameron at Howe; Smithville at Bokoshe; Buffalo Valley at LeFlore

School board meetings.