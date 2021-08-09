| logout
County calendar 8-9-2021
The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email [email protected].
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Funeral service for James Harris
Funeral service for Leta Morton
High school softball Heavener at Atoka; Cameron at Gans; LeFlore/Sallisaw at Howe; Spiro at Roland; Talihina at Central Sallisaw
High school baseball: Cameron at Howe; Smithville at Bokoshe; Buffalo Valley at LeFlore
School board meetings.