Choctaws cancel Labor Day Festival

DURANT – Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant and in awareness of public health, the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) has announced the cancelation of large gatherings and events, including the 2021 Labor Day Festival, due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the area.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our tribal members, associates and the communities we serve,” said Chief Gary Batton. “We realize this is a huge disappointment to our tribal members and those who have celebrated with us.”

COVID-19 safety protocols and precautions will be re-implemented at all Choctaw Nation facilities. Guests will be encouraged to wear masks at all Choctaw Nation facilities. Wednesday Senior Nutrition meals at all Choctaw Nation Community Centers will resume drive-through only service beginning Aug. 11.

Batton’s annual State of the Nation Address and the 2021 Official Ceremonies for swearing in newly elected tribal officials will be available virtually across CNO digital channels including Facebook, YouTube and website on Sept. 6. A virtual 2021 Princess Pageant will be announced at a later date.

Follow the Choctaw Nation website at https://www.choctawnation.com/covid-19 or social media outlets for a list of cancellations, safety protocols, additional information and COVID-related updates.

