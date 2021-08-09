CASC adds assistant wrestling coach

POTEAU – Carl Albert State College hired Justin “Jet” Taylor to the wrestling coaching staff. Taylor will serve as the assistant wrestling coach.

Taylor is a Sallisaw graduate who in 2017, after three 4A high school State Wrestling Championships and several high school All-American honors, accepted a partial scholarship to study accounting and wrestle at Oklahoma State University. During his time at OSU he earned a 4th place finish at the UWW national team qualifier among placing at other open tournaments. Since then he has been mentoring youth and high school wrestlers on and off the mat in his hometown Sallisaw area.

“Jet is a well-rounded individual who will provide leadership and growth to our program,” said head wrestling Coach Jake Lords. “He is well-known in the area and well-accomplished as a wrestler. He will serve as an excellent recruiting resource, as well as be a great asset to our lightweight wrestlers. We are very thankful and proud to welcome Jet to the Viking family.”

For more information on Viking wrestling, visit www.carlalbert.edu.