Agenda for Heavener School Board 8-9-2021

0

The Heavener School Board meets Monday at 6 p.m. for the regular monthly meeting at the Glenn Scott Center.

Here is the agenda:

  1. Opening flag salute.
  3. Call meeting to order and record members present.
  4. Principal report.
  5. Superintendent report: Ed Wilson.
  6. Consent agenda,
  7. Agenda for Aug. 9. 2021 regular board meeting.
  8. Minutes for July 12,2021bregular board meeting.
  9. Activity fund financial report.
  10. Activity fund fundraising requests.
  11. Encumbrance/warrant to Agile Sports technology (football $5,400.)
  12. General, building, LCSEC fund encumbrances.
  13. General, building, LCSEC fund warrants.
  14. Approve or disapprove board policy FMAAA-extracurricular activities emergency medical services and district’s athletic emergency plan.
  15. Approve or disapprove contract collaborative service agreement with Save the Children, to provide educational services for the children enrolled in the head start program.
  16. Approve or disapprove contract for Career and Technology Education Programs for 2021-2022: (Ag Ed-2, business, family & consumer sciences, science technology).
  17. Approve or disapprove renewal of OKTLE, McReal and SEES faculty and staff evaluation tools for 2021-2022.
  18. Approve or disapprove CEP plan on child nutrition program for 2021-2022 and increase meal prices for adult breakfasts from $1.89 to $1.94 and adult lunch prices from $3.80 to $3.85.
  19. Approve or disapprove contract with Stigler Health& Wellness for 2021-2022.
  20. Approve or disapprove adjunct teachers for 2021-2022: Angela Wooten-1 hour elementary/junior high math; Randall Wheat-3 hours sixth grade math; Carrie Alexander – 1 hour art; Mark Chronister – 2 hours seventh grade social studies.
  21. Approve or disapprove gate duty stipend in the amount of $15 for football, basketball, softball, baseball and soccer games.
  22. Approve or disapprove contract between Heavener and Hodgen School regarding eight students playing competitive football.
  23. Approve or disapprove revision to extra duty schedule for 2021-2022.
  24. Approve or disapprove certified, extra duty and support contracts for administers, faculty and staff for Heavener Public Schools and LeFlore County Special Education Cooperative employees for 2021-2022.
  25. Approve or disapprove resignations as received by the superintendent.
  26. Proposed executive session to discuss the employment of the for 2021-2022: OS 25 Section 307 (B)(1). Temporary elementary teacher; Part-time cafeteria worker @ four-hours per day; LCSEC temporary paraprofessional; LCSEC temporary bus driver.
  27. Vote to convene in executive session.
  28. Acknowledge boards’ return to open session and president’s statement regarding items discussed in executive session.
  29. Approve or disapprove employment of the following positions for 2021-2022: Temporary elementary teacher; Part-time cafeteria worker @ four-hours per day; LCSEC temporary paraprofessional; LCSEC temporary bus driver.
  30. New business.
  31. Approve or disapprove motion to adjourn meeting.
