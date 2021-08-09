| logout
Agenda for Heavener School Board 8-9-2021
The Heavener School Board meets Monday at 6 p.m. for the regular monthly meeting at the Glenn Scott Center.
Here is the agenda:
- Opening flag salute.
- Call meeting to order and record members present.
- Principal report.
- Superintendent report: Ed Wilson.
- Consent agenda,
- Agenda for Aug. 9. 2021 regular board meeting.
- Minutes for July 12,2021bregular board meeting.
- Activity fund financial report.
- Activity fund fundraising requests.
- Encumbrance/warrant to Agile Sports technology (football $5,400.)
- General, building, LCSEC fund encumbrances.
- General, building, LCSEC fund warrants.
- Approve or disapprove board policy FMAAA-extracurricular activities emergency medical services and district’s athletic emergency plan.
- Approve or disapprove contract collaborative service agreement with Save the Children, to provide educational services for the children enrolled in the head start program.
- Approve or disapprove contract for Career and Technology Education Programs for 2021-2022: (Ag Ed-2, business, family & consumer sciences, science technology).
- Approve or disapprove renewal of OKTLE, McReal and SEES faculty and staff evaluation tools for 2021-2022.
- Approve or disapprove CEP plan on child nutrition program for 2021-2022 and increase meal prices for adult breakfasts from $1.89 to $1.94 and adult lunch prices from $3.80 to $3.85.
- Approve or disapprove contract with Stigler Health& Wellness for 2021-2022.
- Approve or disapprove adjunct teachers for 2021-2022: Angela Wooten-1 hour elementary/junior high math; Randall Wheat-3 hours sixth grade math; Carrie Alexander – 1 hour art; Mark Chronister – 2 hours seventh grade social studies.
- Approve or disapprove gate duty stipend in the amount of $15 for football, basketball, softball, baseball and soccer games.
- Approve or disapprove contract between Heavener and Hodgen School regarding eight students playing competitive football.
- Approve or disapprove revision to extra duty schedule for 2021-2022.
- Approve or disapprove certified, extra duty and support contracts for administers, faculty and staff for Heavener Public Schools and LeFlore County Special Education Cooperative employees for 2021-2022.
- Approve or disapprove resignations as received by the superintendent.
- Proposed executive session to discuss the employment of the for 2021-2022: OS 25 Section 307 (B)(1). Temporary elementary teacher; Part-time cafeteria worker @ four-hours per day; LCSEC temporary paraprofessional; LCSEC temporary bus driver.
- Vote to convene in executive session.
- Acknowledge boards’ return to open session and president’s statement regarding items discussed in executive session.
- Approve or disapprove employment of the following positions for 2021-2022: Temporary elementary teacher; Part-time cafeteria worker @ four-hours per day; LCSEC temporary paraprofessional; LCSEC temporary bus driver.
- New business.
- Approve or disapprove motion to adjourn meeting.