By CRAIG HALL

This is the Heavener Ledger/LCJ news update/blog for today.

Today is Aug. 9, 2021, the 221st day of 2021. There are 144 days left in the year.



Please share this with others if you enjoy it. If you don’t like it, let us know how to make it better.

The LeFlore County commissioners meet in their usual Monday meeting at 9 a.m. Monday. The commissioners will approve maximum monthly expenditures among other items.

Many of the county school boards meet Monday. You can see Heavener’s agenda HERE and the Poteau agenda HERE.

High school sports resume Monday. The schedule includes in high school softball: Heavener at Atoka; Cameron at Gans; LeFlore/Sallisaw at Howe; Spiro at Roland; Talihina at Central Sallisaw. And in fall baseball: Cameron at Howe; Smithville at Bokoshe; Buffalo Valley at LeFlore.

Also on the county calendar for today, funeral service for James Harris is 2 p.m. Monday at Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church in Fort Smith, Arkansas and funeral service for Leta Morton is 10 a.m. Monday at the Old Bokoshe Cemetery. The Heavener Lions Club also meet at 5:30 p.m. at Simple Simon’s.

The following events took place on Aug. 9 through history.

1854: Henry David Thoreau’s “Walden” is published.

1936: Jesse Owens wins fourth gold medal in Berlin Olympics.

1945: Atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki.

1969: Charles Manson cult kills five.

1974: Gerald Ford takes over presidency.

To sponsor this date in history for only $1 a day, email [email protected]

In today’s top stories, senators work together to pass infrastructure bill.

Fire friendly weather returns to northern California.

In minor league baseball action, Oklahoma City beat Albuquerque, 15-10 and Tulsa lost to Springfield, 10-9.

If you come across a cool link or video, email it to me [email protected] If you or your business want to sponsor our weather, calendar, blast from the past or this date in history, it is only $1 a day for each category. Email me if you want to get started. The first week is a free trial.

As I try to mention frequently, the Ledger/LCJ needs more subscribers. We are shooting for a minimum of 1,000 for either our newsletter www.heavenerledger.substack.com or our e-edition at www.ledgerlcj.com. Cost is less than a meal at any restaurant. Your support of a locally owned and operated business is important and appreciated. Any questions, email [email protected].

Thank you.