| logout
This date in history 8-8-2021
Events that happened on Aug. 8 through the years.
1844: Brigham Young chosen to lead Mormon church.
1963: Robert E. Lee offers resignation as commander of confederate army.
1942: German saboteurs executed in Washington.
1945: Soviets declare war on Japan.
1945: President Truman signs United Nations charter.
1974: Nixon resigns.
1988: First night game at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.
2008: 5-day Russo-Georgian war starts.
Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.