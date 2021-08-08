This date in history 8-8-2021

Events that happened on Aug. 8 through the years.

1844: Brigham Young chosen to lead Mormon church.

1963: Robert E. Lee offers resignation as commander of confederate army.

1942: German saboteurs executed in Washington.

1945: Soviets declare war on Japan.

1945: President Truman signs United Nations charter.

1974: Nixon resigns.

1988: First night game at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

2008: 5-day Russo-Georgian war starts.

