By CRAIG HALL

This is the Heavener Ledger/LCJ news update/blog for today.

Today is Aug. 8, 2021, the 220th day of 2021. There are 145 days left in the year.



https://www.buzzsprout.com/1791363/episodes/8992939

Please share this with others if you enjoy it. If you don’t like it, let us know how to make it better.



The following events took place Aug. 8 through the years.

1844: Brigham Young chosen to lead Mormon church.

1963: Robert E. Lee offers resignation as commander of confederate army.

1942: German saboteurs executed in Washington.

1945: Soviets declare war on Japan.

1945: President Truman signs United Nations charter.

1974: Nixon resigns.

1988: First night game at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

2008: 5-day Russo-Georgian war starts.

To sponsor this date in history for only $1 a day, email [email protected]

In today’s top stories, Senate tries to pass infrastructure bill over weekend.

Former Florida State Coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91.

In minor league baseball action, Oklahoma City beat Albuquerque, 6-4 and Tulsa defeated Springdale, 7-5.

Just a reminder! If you come across a cool link or video, email it to me [email protected] If you or your business want to sponsor our weather, calendar, blast from the past or this date in history, it is only $1 a day for each category. Email me if you want to get started. The first week is a free trial.

As I try to mention frequently, the Ledger/LCJ needs more subscribers. We are shooting for a minimum of 1,000 for either our newsletter www.heavenerledger.substack.com or our e-edition at www.ledgerlcj.com. Cost is less than a meal at any restaurant. Your support of a locally owned and operated business is important and appreciated. Any questions, email [email protected].

Thank you.