This date in history 8-7-2021

Events that occurred on Aug. 7.

1782: Washington created the purple heart.

1959: First U.S. satellite to photograph Earth is launched.

1912: Teddy Roosevelt nominated as Bull Moose candidate.

1942: U.S. forces invade Guadalcanal.

1944: Volkswagen halts production during World War II.

1964: Congress passed Gulf of Tonkin resolution.

1990: President Bush orders Operation Desert Shield.

2005: Trapped Russian sub was rescued.

