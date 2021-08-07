| logout
This date in history 8-7-2021
Events that occurred on Aug. 7.
1782: Washington created the purple heart.
1959: First U.S. satellite to photograph Earth is launched.
1912: Teddy Roosevelt nominated as Bull Moose candidate.
1942: U.S. forces invade Guadalcanal.
1944: Volkswagen halts production during World War II.
1964: Congress passed Gulf of Tonkin resolution.
1990: President Bush orders Operation Desert Shield.
2005: Trapped Russian sub was rescued.
