Calendar of events 8-7-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email [email protected].

Saturday

Service for Paul Quirk

Memorial service for Ralph Dix

Funeral services for Harold Adams

Memorial service for Jeremy McLinney

Heavener Trade Day at Blues Park

Talihina city wide yard sale

Book cubbers for adults noon at Heavener Public Library.

Heavener Rodeo parade 4 p.m.

Heavener Rodeo 8 p.m.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter



