Calendar of events 8-7-2021
The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email [email protected].
Saturday
Memorial service for Ralph Dix
Funeral services for Harold Adams
Memorial service for Jeremy McLinney
Heavener Trade Day at Blues Park
Book cubbers for adults noon at Heavener Public Library.
Heavener Rodeo parade 4 p.m.
Heavener Rodeo 8 p.m.
