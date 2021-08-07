By CRAIG HALL

This is the Heavener Ledger/LCJ news update/blog for today.

Today is Aug. 7, 2021, the 219th day of 2021. There are 146 days left in the year.

Please share this with others if you enjoy it. If you don’t like it, let us know how to make it better.

On the county calendar for Saturday, presented by the Heavener Lions Club, funeral services for Paul Quirk are 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Poteau officiating, a memorial service for Ralph Dix is 11 a.m. at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro , funeral services for Harold Adams are 2 p.m. at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau, and a memorial service for Jeremy McKinney is 10 a.m. at Calvary Southern Baptist Church in Spiro.

Also, the Heavener Trade day is going on at Blues Park, Talihina is hosting a city-wide yard sale, the Heavener rodeo parade is 4 p.m. and the Heavener Rodeo is 8 p.m. at the Cecil Leachman Arena.



The following events took place Aug. 7 through the years.

1782: Washington created the purple heart.

1959: First U.S. satellite to photograph Earth is launched.

1912: Teddy Roosevelt nominated as Bull Moose candidate.

1942: U.S. forces invade Guadalcanal.

1944: Volkswagen halts production during World War II.

1964: Congress passed Gulf of Tonkin resolution.

1990: President Bush orders Operation Desert Shield.

2005: Trapped Russian sub was rescued.

To sponsor this date in history for $1 a day, email [email protected]

In today’s top stories, the U.S. is now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 cases a day.

Biden eyes first summer getaway as president.

A wildfire continues to blaze through California.

New Oklahoma attorney general asks the Supreme Court to overturn major tribal ruling.

The United States men beat France in basketball to win the Olympic gold medal.

In minor league baseball action, Oklahoma City lost to Albuquerque, 3-2 and Tulsa defeated Springdale, 6-5.

Just a reminder! If you come across a cool link or video, email it to me [email protected] If you or your business want to sponsor our weather, calendar, blast from the past or this date in history, it is only $1 a day for each category. Email me if you want to get started. The first week is a free trial.

As I try to mention frequently, the Ledger/LCJ needs more subscribers. We are shooting for a minimum of 1,000 for either our newsletter www.heavenerledger.substack.com or our e-edition at www.ledgerlcj.com. Cost is less than a meal at any restaurant. Your support of a locally owned and operated business is important and appreciated. Any questions, email [email protected].

Thank you.