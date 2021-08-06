| logout
This date in history 8-6-2021
Events that happened on Aug. 6 through history.
1787: First draft of constitution debated.
1862: Confederate ship blown up by crew.
1890: First execution by electric chair.
1911: Lucille Ball was born.
1928: Andy Warhol is born.
1930: Joseph Crater becomes missingest man.
1945: American bomber drops atomic bomb on Hiroshima.
1965: President Johnson signs Voting Rights Act.
1969: Green Berets charged with murder.
