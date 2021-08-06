This date in history 8-6-2021

Events that happened on Aug. 6 through history.

1787: First draft of constitution debated.

1862: Confederate ship blown up by crew.

1890: First execution by electric chair.

1911: Lucille Ball was born.

1928: Andy Warhol is born.

1930: Joseph Crater becomes missingest man.

1945: American bomber drops atomic bomb on Hiroshima.

1965: President Johnson signs Voting Rights Act.

1969: Green Berets charged with murder.

