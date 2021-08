SPIRO – Graveside memorial service for Ralph Edward Dix, 76, of Spiro is 11 a.m. Saturday at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro with Reverend Sherman Dix officiating. Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born Aug. 23, 1944 in Spiro to Sarah Alice (Daves) Dix and Ralph Leroy Dix and passed away Aug. 2, 2021 in Spiro.

He was a Veteran of the United States Army.

