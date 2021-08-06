Calendar of events 8-6-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email [email protected].

Friday

Feed the children pop up store Reynolds Center 1-4 p.m.Panama scrimmage festival.

Keeping current teens 3:30 at Heavener Library

Funeral service for Karen McKinney

Maker times for kids 4 p.m. at Heavener Library.

Heavener Rodeo 8 p.m.

