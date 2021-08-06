Blast from the past 8-6-2021

Here is today’s blast from the past, sponsored by the Poteau Valley Genealogy Society.

The Genealogy Society is located in the Patrick Lynch Library in Poteau.

Today’s picture is of the late Craig Kirksey breaking free in a game at Pocola in 1979. The Wolves won the game, 35-14.

