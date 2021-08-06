Hello, this is Craig Hall with the Heavener Ledger/LCJ. Welcome to the news update/blog for today.

Today is Aug. 6, 2021, the 218th day of 2021. There are 147 days left in the year.

New Oklahoma Science of Reading Academies will be available at no cost to 10,000 kindergarten through third-grade teachers over the next three years.

Graveside service for Leta Faye Morton, 92, of Bokoshe is 10 a.m. Monday at the Old Bokoshe Cemetery with Reverend Dennis Bohannon officiating. Service is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born on March 25, 1929 in Garner, Arkansas to Effie Lois (Beckham) Blassingame and Ollie Benton Blassingame and passed away Aug. 5, 2021 in Poteau.

Graveside memorial service for Ralph Edward Dix, 76, of Spiro is 11 a.m. Saturday at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro with Reverend Sherman Dix officiating. Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born Aug. 23, 1944 in Spiro to Sarah Alice (Daves) Dix and Ralph Leroy Dix and passed away Aug. 2, 2021 in Spiro.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

On the county calendar for today, feed the children pop up store at Reynolds Center 1-4 p.m., Panama scrimmage festival continues, keeping current teens 3:30 at Heavener Library, funeral service for Karen McKinney is 2 p.m. Friday at Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church in Fort Smith, Arkansas, maker times for kids 4 p.m. at Heavener Library and the Heavener Rodeo is 8 p.m. at the Cecil Leachman Arena.

The following events took place Aug. 6 through the years.

1787: First draft of constitution debated.

1862: Confederate ship blown up by crew.

1890: First execution by electric chair.

1911: Lucille Ball was born.

1928: Andy Warhol is born.

1930: Joseph Crater becomes missingest man.

1945: American bomber drops atomic bomb on Hiroshima.

1965: President Johnson signs Voting Rights Act.

1969: Green Berets charged with murder.

Today’s top stories, California town burned to ashes in wildfire.

Senators struggle to amend, finish infrastructure bill.

U.S. expected to enjoy hiring spree as economy rebounds.

Potential military vaccine brings distrust.

Florida governor feuds with Biden.

Lawmakers give Cuomo deadline.

With the SEC move on the horizon, coaches focus on 2021.

The Steelers defeated the Cowboys in the first NFL exhibition game Thursday.

In minor league baseball action, Oklahoma City lost 2-1 to Albuquerque, and Tulsa routed Springfield, 10-0.

