This date in history 8-5-2021
Events that happened on Aug. 5 through history.
1858: First transatlantic telegraph cable completed.
1861: President Lincoln imposes first federal income tax.
1864: Union scores victory at Battle of Mobile Bay.
1914: German assault is first battle of World War I.
1962: Marilyn Monroe found dead.
1976: NBA merges with ABA.
1981: President Reagan fires air traffic controllers.
1983: “Risky Business” debuts.
2002: Divers recover U.S.S. Monitor turret.
