This date in history 8-5-2021

Events that happened on Aug. 5 through history.

1858: First transatlantic telegraph cable completed.

1861: President Lincoln imposes first federal income tax.

1864: Union scores victory at Battle of Mobile Bay.

1914: German assault is first battle of World War I.

1962: Marilyn Monroe found dead.

1976: NBA merges with ABA.

1981: President Reagan fires air traffic controllers.

1983: “Risky Business” debuts.

2002: Divers recover U.S.S. Monitor turret.

