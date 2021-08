BOKOSHE – Graveside service for Leta Faye Morton, 92, of Bokoshe is 10 a.m. Monday at the Old Bokoshe Cemetery with Reverend Dennis Bohannon officiating. Service is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born on March 25, 1929 in Garner, Arkansas to Effie Lois (Beckham) Blassingame and Ollie Benton Blassingame and passed away Aug. 5, 2021 in Poteau.

