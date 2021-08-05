Hofmeister announces $13 million science of reading initiative for 10,000 teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY – New Oklahoma Science of Reading Academies will be available at no cost to 10,000 kindergarten through third-grade teachers over the next three years. This announcement by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) today comes in the wake of new research indicating academic progress for many students has been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

The OSDE is using approximately $13 million in federal relief to fund comprehensive professional development for four groups of teachers. They will spend two years on research-based Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) training on the science of reading starting this month through December 2024.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter



