Funeral service set for Karen McKinney

SPIRO – Funeral service for Karen Sue McKinney, 57 of Spiro are 2 p.m. Friday at Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church in Fort Smith, Arkansas with Reverend Ray Copeland and Reverend Jason Nichols officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born March 5, 1964 in Poteau to Nellie Louise (Resch) Higgins and Gene McKinley Higgins and passed away Aug. 3, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter