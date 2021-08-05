| logout
Calendar of events 8-5-2021
The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email [email protected].
Thursday
Graveside services for Betty Caughern
Panama scrimmage festival
Kiwanis Club meets noon at Western Sizzlin’
Memorial service for Nancy Wade
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
Story time 4 p.m. at Heavener Library.
Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.
