Calendar of events 8-5-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email [email protected].

Thursday

Graveside services for Betty Caughern

Panama scrimmage festival

Kiwanis Club meets noon at Western Sizzlin’

Memorial service for Nancy Wade

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

Story time 4 p.m. at Heavener Library.

Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter



