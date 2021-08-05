Hello, this is Craig Hall with the Heavener Ledger/LCJ. Welcome to the news update/blog for today.

Today is Aug. 5, 2021, the 217th day of 2021. There are 148 days left in the year.

Coronavirus cases in LeFlore County continue to increase, but the rate appears to have slowed down.

The county’s number of active cases dropped from 169 last week to 156 this week, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Poteau Valley Improvement Authority and Heavener officials are discussing using an 18-inch line to supply the city water from the north rather than the current 16-inch line, which is operating at full capacity.

Only two out of the 13 LeFlore County high schools grew, according to the tentative ADM (average daily membership) according to the OSSAA.

Wister grew by 4.44 students and Bokoshe went up 3.45 students from the ADM from the 2019-2020 school year.

Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points and shorelines at Wister Lake, according to our weekly fishing report.

The Oklahoma State basketball team will take on Southern California at the Paycom Center in downtown Oklahoma City as a part of the Compete 4 Cause Classic doubleheader on Dec. 21.

The matchup between the Cowboys and Trojans will headline the event, which also features a showdown between Tulsa and North Texas.

The following events took place Aug. 5 through the years.

1858: First transatlantic telegraph cable completed.

1861: President Lincoln imposes first federal income tax.

1864: Union scores victory at Battle of Mobile Bay.

1914: German assault is first battle of World War I.

1962: Marilyn Monroe found dead.

1976: NBA merges with ABA.

1981: President Reagan fires air traffic controllers.

1983: “Risky Business” debuts.

2002: Divers recover U.S.S. Monitor turret.

Today’s top stories, Gov. Cuomo’s apology, defense criticized.

Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanon.

At least 10 people died when a van carrying migrants crashed in Texas.

Progressives see blueprint for next fights in eviction battle.

Fire engulfs northern California town.

A nursing home is requiring workers to get vaccine or lose job.

United States men rout Australia to advance to gold medal game.

In minor league play, Oklahoma City had the day off, and Tulsa battered Springfield, 13-4.

