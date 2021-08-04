| logout
This date in history 8-4-2021
The following events took place on Aug. 4 through history.
1873: Custer and 7th Calvary attacked by Sioux.
1892: Lizzie Borden’s parents found slain.
1914: U.S. proclaims neutrality in World War I.
1936: Jesse Owens wins long jump at Berlin Olympics.
1942: U.S., Mexico sign Mexican Farm Labor Agreement.
1944: Anne Frank captured.
1964: Slain civil rights worker found.
2006: “Talladega Nights” released in theaters.
2019: Dayton becomes second mass shooting scene.
