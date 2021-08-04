This date in history 8-4-2021

The following events took place on Aug. 4 through history.

1873: Custer and 7th Calvary attacked by Sioux.

1892: Lizzie Borden’s parents found slain.

1914: U.S. proclaims neutrality in World War I.

1936: Jesse Owens wins long jump at Berlin Olympics.

1942: U.S., Mexico sign Mexican Farm Labor Agreement.

1944: Anne Frank captured.

1964: Slain civil rights worker found.

2006: “Talladega Nights” released in theaters.

2019: Dayton becomes second mass shooting scene.

