Spread of virus slows in county

Coronavirus cases in LeFlore County continue to increase, but the rate appears to have slowed down.

The county’s number of active cases dropped from 169 last week to 156 this week, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The total number of cases increased 118 from last week, from 5,890 to 6,008.

Recoveries went up 127 in the past week. Overall, the number of county residents who have died from complications due to the virus are 67.

Oklahoma reported 2,160 new cases Wednesday, and a rolling seven-day average of new cases of 1,755 per day.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.



