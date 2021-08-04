Poteau denies permit for cannabis lounge

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – Poteau apparently won’t be getting a cannabis lounge anytime soon.

The City Council denied a special use permit for a proposed cannabis lounge at 2707 N. Broadway at Monday night’s August meeting. Rachel Clifton had requested the permit.

The council also approved appointments of two officials – Connie Shockley to fill the unexpired term of Ward 3 council member Matt Lamb and Ronnie Burgess to fill the unexpired term of Street Commissioner Jim Seale.

