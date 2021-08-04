OSSAA announces tentative ADM

Only two out of the 13 LeFlore County high schools grew, according to the tentative ADM (average daily membership) according to the OSSAA.

Wister grew by 4.44 students and Bokoshe went up 3.45 students from the ADM from the 2019-2020 school year.

Among the big losers were Pocola, which lost 63.55 students and Heavener, which went down 42.05 students.

The figures will be certified during the board meeting next Wednesday.

The figures are used for classification purposes.

Overall, county schools lost 212.84 students.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.



