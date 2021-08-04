Oklahoma State to play Southern Cal in OKC

STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State basketball team will take on Southern California at the Paycom Center in downtown Oklahoma City as a part of the Compete 4 Cause Classic doubleheader on Dec. 21.

The matchup between the Cowboys and Trojans will headline the event, which also features a showdown between Tulsa and North Texas. Event details, as well as ticket and TV information for the Compete 4 Cause Classic will be released at a later date.

This will be OSU’s first appearance at the Paycom Center since 2013, but the Cowboys are 13-4 all-time at the home of the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder.

OSU’s rich history of competing in OKC hardly stops there. The first game in program history took place at Oklahoma City University, a 13-9 win in 1908, and the Cowboys won 13 All-College Tournament titles with a 72-15 (.828) all-time record at the OKC-based event founded by Mr. Henry Iba.

Led by head coach Andy Enfield and All-American Evan Mobley, USC is coming off a 25-8 campaign that included a trip to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament. Mobley was taken with the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft, but the cupboard is hardly bare for the Trojans.

This will be the 11th hardwood meeting between OSU and the USC, and the series is split evenly at 5-5. The Cowboys own a 4-2 edge in games played in the state of Oklahoma, while the Trojans have taken the last three games in the series. The last game between the two schools took place in the 2001 NCAA Tournament.

Much like USC, OSU is coming off a banner 2020-21 season that included a trip to the Big 12 Championship title game and the program’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2009. The Cowboys return All-Big 12 Championship team member Avery Anderson III and two-time All-Big 12 Conference selection Isaac Likekele to a roster that also includes standouts Kalib and Keylan Boone, Rondel Walker, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Bryce Williams.

Head coach Mike Boynton also added four talented transfers that have OSU poised for another run in March. Former Kansas standout and McDonald’s All-American Bryce Thompson anchors an incoming class that also includes former Memphis big man Moussa Cisse, Texas Tech forward Tyreek Smith and former Syracuse wing Woody Newton.

Cowboy basketball season tickets are on sale now and start at just $150.

