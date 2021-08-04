Obituary for Paul Quirk

Paul David Quirk, 77, of Norman (formerly of Poteau) passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 in Norman. Paul was born Sept. 17, 1943 in McAlester to Lloyd and Marie (Hendrix) Quirk. He was a veteran of the Army Reserves 95th Division.

Paul retired from Central National Bank after 35 years. Paul served on the Poteau City Council for 25 years, serving as council president multiple times. He was a member of Poteau Kiwanis Club where he served as president and board member. Paul was a member of Choctaw Country Club, serving on their board; an avid golfer, he shot his age several times in later years. Paul coached little league baseball for his sons and hundreds of boys in Poteau. He was a lifelong fan of the Oklahoma Sooners and the Los Angeles Dodgers, holding OU season tickets for over 20 years. Paul was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Poteau. He loved to spend time with family and enjoyed grilling for family gatherings. He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Oscar and Wilma Glenn, and brother-in-law, Eddie Glenn.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathy; sons, David and Lea Ann Quirk of Norman, Glenn and Christina Quirk of Blanchard; grandchildren Lexi Delaney, Nixon Quirk, Brody Quirk, Hannah Quirk and Nova Quirk; sister-in-law, Lynette Glenn, of Arkoma; aunt, Earline Silva of WV; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held 2 pm, Saturday at the First United Methodist Church, Poteau with Jim Perkin officiating. The family will be at the funeral home Friday from 6-8 p.m. to visit with relatives and friends.