Local fishing report 8-4-2021

Wister: July 30. Elevation normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

