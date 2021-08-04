Hello, this is Craig Hall with the Heavener Ledger/LCJ. Welcome to the news update/blog for today.

Today is Aug. 4, 2021, the 216th day of 2021. There are 149 days left in the year.



Poteau’s City Council denied a special use permit for a proposed cannabis lounge at 2707 N. Broadway at Monday night’s August meeting. Rachel Clifton had requested the permit.

The council also approved appointments of two officials – Connie Shockley to fill the unexpired term of Ward 3 council member Matt Lamb and Ronnie Burgess to fill the unexpired term of Street Commissioner Jim Seale.

In today’s county calendar of events, funeral services for Anna Belle Young are 2 p.m. at the Poteau First United Methodist Church, the Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC and Vacation bible school at Trinity Baptist Church in Heavener.

The following events took place Aug. 4 through the years.

1873: Custer and 7th Calvary attacked by Sioux.

1892: Lizzie Borden’s parents found slain.

1914: U.S. proclaims neutrality in World War I.

1936: Jesse Owens wins long jump at Berlin Olympics.

1942: U.S., Mexico sign Mexican Farm Labor Agreement.

1944: Anne Frank captured.

1964: Slain civil rights worker found.

2006: “Talladega Nights” released in theaters.

2019: Dayton becomes second mass shooting scene.

Today’s top stories, investigators substantiate sexual harassment charges against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Eviction fight is personal for a Missouri congresswoman.

Hot, gusty weather could contribute to wildfires.

Biden chides republican governors on vaccinations.

A federal judge blocks trooper from stopping migrants.

New York City will require proof of vaccination for indoor dining, gyms.

Oklahoma doctor does not expect session on masking.

More than 150,000 more Oklahomans are qualified for Medicaid.

In minor league baseball, Oklahoma City pounded Round Rock, 7-3, and Tulsa was pounded by Springfield, 11-4.

