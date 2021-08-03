| logout
This date in history 8-3-2021
Events that happened on Aug. 3 through history.
1492: Columbus sets sail from Italy.
1914: Germany and France declare war on each other.
1923: Coolidge takes oath after Harding’s death.
1948: Chambers accuses Hiss of being a spy.
1949: NBA was born.
1958: Nautilus sub travels under North Pole.
1965: TV news shows Marines burning village.
1975: Boeing jet crashes.
1977: “Spy Who Loved Me” released into theaters.
1996: “The Macarena” begins tour on top U.S. pop charts.
