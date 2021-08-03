This date in history 8-3-2021

Events that happened on Aug. 3 through history.

1492: Columbus sets sail from Italy.

1914: Germany and France declare war on each other.

1923: Coolidge takes oath after Harding’s death.

1948: Chambers accuses Hiss of being a spy.

1949: NBA was born.

1958: Nautilus sub travels under North Pole.

1965: TV news shows Marines burning village.

1975: Boeing jet crashes.

1977: “Spy Who Loved Me” released into theaters.

1996: “The Macarena” begins tour on top U.S. pop charts.

