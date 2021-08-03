Obituary for Betty Caughern

Betty Irene (Blevins) Caughern, 80, passed away Aug. 1, 2021, in her Muskogee home. Her sisters and other family were at her side. Betty was born July 21, 1941, near Poteau to Benton and Gertrude (Peck) Blevins. She married Charles D. Caughern of Hodgen Aug. 10, 2018. Growing up her family moved often, following the migrant work, always returning to Heavener as home base. Benton and Gertie always insisted that the children were to attend school and complete their high school education.

Betty graduated from Heavener High School in 1958. She moved to Muskogee and worked for several years at The Muskogee Daily Phoenix as classified ad salesperson. Her college career began in Muskogee at Bacone College. She went on to earn her BA and Med from Northeastern State University in 1975. She earned 30 hours towards her doctorate at Tulsa University.

Betty returned to Bacone College this time as instructor in language arts, advancing to professor and chair of the language arts division until her retirement in 2001. Over her 25 years there she served many years as the school newspaper and yearbook advisor. She was often to be found in her office surrounded by students. Out of many accomplishments there, she was proudest of assisting with the writing of three self-studies for the North Central Association for accreditation of Bacon. This work allowed the college to provide degree programs to students. She served on several committees for evaluating similar institutions of higher learning across the United States. These accomplishments did not surprise her family since her older sister had taught her to read at the age of three. She worked hard for her education and delighted in helping others learn until the day she died.

Betty is survived by her husband, Charles D. Caughern, of the home; son Kendall Boing and wife Gee of Hodgen; and children Carly and Cassidy Boling of Fort Gibson, Chris Brown, Krysti Statler and husband Russell and their children Flynn and Sawyer; daughter Andrea Pitman and husband Ronnie and their daughters Allison Pitman and Gabrielle Holinsworth and husband Mark of Muskogee; son Jory Boling and wife Noriko and children Kai Maya, and Jinna of Kisarazu, Japan; son Mike Gore and wife Benita of Alma, Arkansas with children Robert and Kelly Gore of Amarillo, Texas; sister Dolores Gardner of Heavener; sister Lillian Hoover Pace and husband Ivan of Pryor Creek; sister-in-law Pearl Blevins of Heavener; and special friends Otis Hoover of Palm Beach, Florida; Hack Starbuck of Shaddock, Texas; and Bill Gardner of Talihina.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents Benton and Gertrude Blevins of Heavener; the father of her children Utah F. Boling of Muskogee; her husband of 33 years Patrick L. Gore of Muskogee; infant son Benjamin Harve Boling of Muskogee; brother, Billy Blevins, of Heavener; and brother-in-law Donald Brown of Heavener; and niece, Betsy Kelly, of Hodgen.

Graveside services are 10 a.m., Thursday at the Blevins Family Cemetery in the Lovings Community. Burial will follow under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Pallbearers are Ron Pitman, Donnie Brown, Mark Holinsworth, Jr. Bernal, Denny Kelly and Billy Vaughn.

Viewing is from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

