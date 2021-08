Mostly clear skies and warm Tuesday in LeFlore County. Skies are expected to be hazy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Sunrise is at 6:30 a.m. Sunset is at 8:19 p.m.

Monday’s high was 87, with a low of 68.

Average temperatures for Aug, 3 are 87, with a low of 69.

