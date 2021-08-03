| logout
Death notice for Clonie Hollan
Clonie Joe Hollan was born Feb. 7, 1948 in Summerfield to the late Hobbie and Clara (Turner) Hollan. He passed away Aug. 2, 2021 at home.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Grace Funeral Service in Poteau.
He was a veteran of the United States, Army, serving three tours during the Vietnam War.
Surviving family members are daughter Tara Jo Hollan and son-in-law Jeremy (Boog) Jones of Greenwood, Arkansas, his companion Sue and his cats JT and Sissy.