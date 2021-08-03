Blast from the past 8-3-2021

Here is today’s blast from the past, sponsored by the Poteau Valley Genealogy Society.

The Genealogy Society is located in the Patrick Lynch Library in Poteau.

Today’s picture is of the 1980-1981 Heavener boys’ basketball team, coached by Jackie Terry. This was the first Heavener team to play in the new gym, which is now 40 years old.

