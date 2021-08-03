Hello, this is Craig Hall with the Heavener Ledger/LCJ. Welcome to the news update/blog for today.



Today is Aug. 3rd, 2021, the 215th day of 2021. There are 150 days left in the year.

Please share this with others if you enjoy it. If you don’t like it, let us know how to make it better.

We are also now offering a daily text update for our readers. If you are interested, text (918) 649-4712 with your name and phone number.

LeFlore County commissioners approved a $65,762 project to resurface Dallas Key Loop between Hodgen and Conser at Monday’s regular meeting.

Commissioners also agreed to seek sealed bids for the purchase of two tank car culverts to benefit District 2.

The Howe Board of Trustees approved giving raises to two city employees at Monday’s meeting.

The Mayor, Phyllis Fields, and all council members were present

After a short executive session, Abigail McGrath and Dustin Watson were both approved for raises.

We posted a schedule for the Panama Scrimmage Festival, which is Thursday and Friday.

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy was one of six people inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Monday night as he was honored in a ceremony at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.

The Talihina city wide yard sale is Saturday. For more information, call (918) 567-3434.

On the county calendar Vacation bible school at Trinity Baptist Church in Heavener

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

The following events took place Aug. 3 through the years.

1492: Columbus sets sail from Italy.

1914: Germany and France declare war on each other.

1923: Coolidge takes oath after Harding’s death.

1948: Chambers accuses Hiss of being a spy.

1949: NBA was born.

1958: Nautilus sub travels under North Pole.

1965: TV news shows Marines burning village.

1975: Boeing jet crashes.

1977: “Spy Who Loved Me” released into theaters.

1996: “The Macarena” begins tour on top U.S. pop charts.

Today’s top stories, U.S. hits 70 percent vaccination rate.

Bipartisan bill leaves out key climate, clean energy steps.

White House calls on states to prevent evictions.

No injuries reported in fire at Bristow plant.

Big 12 warns of losing 50 percent of value after OU, Texas exit.

U.S. basketball team defeats Spain to reach semifinals.

Just a reminder! If you come across a cool link or video, email it to me [email protected] If you or your business want to sponsor our weather, calendar, blast from the past or this date in history, it is only $1 a day for each category. Email me if you want to get started. The first week is a free trial.

As I try to mention frequently, the Ledger/LCJ needs more subscribers. We are shooting for a minimum of 1,000 for either our newsletter www.heavenerledger.substack.com or our e-edition at www.ledgerlcj.com. Cost is less than a meal at any restaurant. Your support of a locally owned and operated business is important and appreciated. Any questions, email [email protected].

Thank you.