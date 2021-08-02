| logout
This date in history 8-2-2021
Events that happened on Aug. 2.
1776: Delegates sign Declaration of Independence.
1865: CSS Shenandoah learns Civil War is over.
1876: Wild Bill Hickok is murdered.
1917: Mutiny breaks out on German battleship.
1923: President Harding dies.
1934: Hitler became dictator of Germany.
1942: Man murdered near LA reservoir.
1945: Potsdam Conference concludes.
1990: Iraq invades Kuwait.
Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.