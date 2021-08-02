This date in history 8-2-2021

Events that happened on Aug. 2.

1776: Delegates sign Declaration of Independence.

1865: CSS Shenandoah learns Civil War is over.

1876: Wild Bill Hickok is murdered.

1917: Mutiny breaks out on German battleship.

1923: President Harding dies.

1934: Hitler became dictator of Germany.

1942: Man murdered near LA reservoir.

1945: Potsdam Conference concludes.

1990: Iraq invades Kuwait.

