TALIHINA – The Talihina city wide yard sale is Saturday, starting at 7 a.m.

Call or come by the Chamber of Commerce at 201 First Street to pick up your application or reserve your spot. You can choose to have a spot on the property for $10 or just have your address listed with us for sales at home on the day of sale.

The fee for off-site sale is also $10.00. These fees help with the expenses of operating the building. A list for people having their yard sale at home will be available at the Chamber office Friday. The rain date is Aug. 14. We have a few local businesses doing a sale behind or out of their store.

Several families have called to set up a booth on the Chamber property. The Chamber will be open. For more information, call (918) 567-3434.

