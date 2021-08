PANAMA – The annual pre-season Panama scrimmage festival is Thursday and Friday.

In addition to Panama, other LeFlore County schools taking part are Cameron, Heavener, Howe, LeFlore, Pocola, Poteau, Spiro, Talihina, Whitesboro and Wister.

Games start Thursday at 9 a.m. and the last game is Friday at 7:30 p.m.

