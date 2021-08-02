Heavener Trade Day is Saturday

The monthly Heavener Trade Day at Blues Park is Saturday.

The Trade days are a benefit for the Lamplight Theater and the Heavener Drama Academy.

This month’s event features Woody Wood of Summerfield will have a barbeque cookout to help support the event.

The dinners, which will sell for $10 a plate, will include baby back ribs, baked beans & potato salad. Teens from the Heavener Drama Academy will serve the meal and some will sing some of their favorite songs.

