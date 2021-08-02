Commissioners approve project to resurface road

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – LeFlore County commissioners approved a $65,762 project to resurface Dallas Key Loop between Hodgen and Conser at Monday’s regular meeting.

Commissioners also agreed to seek sealed bids for the purchase of two tank car culverts to benefit District 2. The culverts are estimated between $16,000-18,000.

A $9,000 pay estimate was approved for CDF and Associates for a survey in connection with the Conser Road project.

