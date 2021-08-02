Calendar of events Aug. 2. 2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email [email protected].

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Services for Tommy Jones

Heavener Lions Club meets 5:30 p.m. at Simple Simon’s

Vacation bible school at Trinity Baptist Church in Heavener

City of Poteau meetings 7 p.m.

