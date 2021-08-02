| logout
Calendar of events Aug. 2. 2021
The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email [email protected].
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Heavener Lions Club meets 5:30 p.m. at Simple Simon’s
Vacation bible school at Trinity Baptist Church in Heavener
City of Poteau meetings 7 p.m.
See the calendar for the next week on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter